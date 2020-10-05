Armenia urges Israel to stop arms supply to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has urged his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin to use his influence on the Israeli government to stop immediately the arms supply to Azerbaijan.

During the phone conversation that took place today, Armen Sarkissian has noted that the weapons Israel sold to Azerbaijan are actually used not only for defense, as Israel previously assured, but also for offensive purposes.

“These weapons are widely used for the shelling of Armenian settlements and against civilians, which has led to numerous casualties and large-scale destruction,” said President Sarkissian.

He has stressed that the supply of Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan could seriously endanger the Armenian-Israeli relations.

President Reuven Rivlin has expressed readiness to study the issues, raised by the Armenian side, very closely together with the government of Israel.