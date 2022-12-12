fbpx

Armenia Update: Pashinyan sub-dictators at National Assembly will have the new modern buffet with music Video

In the NA buffet, they are currently preparing for the opening, they have laid a buffet table so that they can be entertained. They even turned on music with wedding rhythms to ensure a festive mood.

By the way, the opening of the new NA canteen is such an important event that the President of the National Assembly personally participates in it, who walked around the area of ​​the canteen and wished success to everyone, as well as the head of the NA staff, Vahan Naribekyan, bon appetit. Naribekyan also announced that today is a treat, we are not paying money.

