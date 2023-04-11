Armenia Update: Investigative Committee announced that they initiated proceedings against the woman who threw an umbrella at Nikol Pashinyan in Malishka,

The RA Investigative Committee announced yesterday that they initiated proceedings against the woman who threw an umbrella at Nikol Pashinyan in Malishka, “in connection with the apparent attempt to commit violence against the Prime Minister” and arrested her. The Prime Minister, who has declared Armenia a bastion of democracy and free speech, and the regime led by him, along with his subordinates, have unique ideas about democracy and, according to everything, equate them with their own security and comfort.

Otherwise, it is at least ridiculous to package an unmarked political action with a criminal article and consider it all violence, an act of obstructing the representative of the government and his professional and political activities.

It is worth reminding them once again what happened to the former president of the USA, George Bush, who is considered the cradle of democracy, years ago, when a shoe was thrown at the head of the White House, and the incident ended with a benevolent Hollywood smile. A similar incident happened with the leader of France, Emmanuel Macron, tomatoes were thrown at him last year. The incident took place in April 2022, with broadcast footage showing several tomatoes flying towards Macron, who was in the center of the crowd. After that, the presidential guard quickly opened an umbrella over the head of the French leader to protect him and the broadcast was interrupted for a few seconds.

In general, in Europe, in the world, there are not few cases when tomatoes, eggs and other things are thrown at presidents, party leaders, ministers, which is a simple manifestation of political action.

Years ago, protesters in Prague attempted to throw eggs and tomatoes at then-Czech President Miloš Zeman when they confronted his German counterpart, German President Joachim Gauck. When people unhappy with Zeman’s appearance started throwing food at the president, the guards opened black umbrellas to protect him, as well as the leaders of Germany, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, who had arrived in Prague to participate in the anniversary event. However, it was not possible to protect the German president, one of the eggs hit directly on Gauck’s head. The crowd chanted “Shame” and “Resign”, some held placards with the slogan “We don’t want to be a colony of Russia”. Thousands of protesters show the president red cards.

Another example of a protest action against the highest representative of the state. Dmitry Feoktistov, the Russian ambassador to Argentina, admitted in a post on Twitter that after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, various actions are taking place in Argentina with the local Russian population and diplomatic representatives. Thus, according to the ambassador, one of the honorary consuls of Russia, while leaving the service in the Catholic church, “was unexpectedly hit in the neck”, the blow was accompanied by insulting shouts against Russia.

Last year, eggs were thrown at Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the Consortium in York, England. The incident took place when the couple was walking in York’s Micklegate Bar. “Britain was built on the blood of slaves,” shouted the man throwing eggs.

There are many such cases and, as the world practice shows, there is no crime in these acts, because real democracy is not a template, manifesto false category that you can wave in the air for your own whims, but a concrete behavior, a system, something. that we don’t have…

Do Aloya

