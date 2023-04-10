Armenia Update: Azerbaijani Soldier Caught Near Syunik Town of Sisian Video

One of the two Azerbaijani soldiers reported to have entered some twenty kilometers into Armenia earlier today has been caught, according to the Armenian Defense Ministry.

The two Azerbaijani soldiers, reported to have been in civilian dress, were seen on the outskirts of the Armenian Syunik town of Sisian.

Bnunis village residents told Azatutyun Radio the arrested Azerbaijani was carrying a knife, but no firearms.

The ministry, in a statement, didn’t clarify how the two Azerbaijanis were able to penetrate so far into Armenia.

Earlier today, Baku reported that two Azerbaijani servicemen got lost in the direction of Shahbuz district of Nakhichevan, “in adverse weather conditions and limited visibility”. Nakhichevan borders Armenia’s Syunik province.

