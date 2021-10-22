Armenia to receive 620,400 doses of Moderna vaccine donated by Norway

A trilateral agreement has been signed between Armenia, the Kingdom of Norway, and Moderna inc, according to which Armenia will receive 620,400 doses of the vaccine, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan informed on Friday.

“We are thankful to the Kingdom of Norway and Moderna Inc for efforts aimed at overcoming the pandemic,” Avanesyan said.

In her words, the department for humanitarian aid and civil protection of the European Commission will support in transporting the new batch of the vaccines to Armenia.