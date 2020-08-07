Armenia to conduct 3 humanitarian aid flights to Lebanon

Armenia will organize three flights to Lebanon with humanitarian aid. Zareh Sinanyan, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, on Friday stated this during the online discussion of Tuesday’s powerful and deadly explosion in Beirut.

The first of these flights will take place on Saturday, and Sinanyan will travel to Beirut on that flight to assess the scale of devastation on the spot. Representatives of the Hayastan (Armenia) All Armenian Fund and a parliamentary group will also be part of this delegation.

“It is natural that the government and people of the Republic of Armenia extended a helping hand to brotherly Lebanon. Once, Lebanon received Armenians who had fled the Genocide,” Sinanyan said.

He added that Armenia does not want to give the impression that it is leaving for Lebanon to help only the local Armenians. According to him, the aforesaid delegation will get acquainted with the situation on the spot in order to be able to be useful to the Lebanese people in the long run.

The commissioner for the Armenian diaspora noted that media representatives will also travel to Beirut with this delegation to cover the events on the spot.

And following the visit, Zareh Sinanyan will prepare a report to present to the prime minister of Armenia.