Armenia: Tigran Abrahamyan: Actions against heads of Syunik communities are ‘unforgivable’

Security expert Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of the analytical center Henaket, took to Facebook on Monday to denounce the prosecution of the heads of communities in Syunik Province of Armenia.

“The campaign of the authorities launched against the leaders of Syunik communities resembles more terrorism than revenge, vendetta or just a whim of a little man,” he wrote.

“Such actions are unforgivable and they are unforgivable not so much on the political arena as on the interpersonal level.

“Let’s suppose they succeed in imprisoning these people for 1.3 or 5 years, what is next?

“All this cannot be forgiven and will someday explode,” Abrahamyan said, warning of its dire consequences for both caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and law enforcement officers, many of whom “did not realize that our statehood is on the sacrificial altar.”

Criminal proceedings have recently been launched against the leaders of a number of Syunik communities, including Kajaran Mayor Manvel Paramazyan, resigned Meghri Mayor Mkhitar Zakaryan and Goris Mayor Arushan Arushanyan.