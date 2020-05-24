Armenia: The Sevan community of Gegharkunik region will be closed from May 25 to June 4

By the decision of the Deputy Prime Minister, parat Tigran Avinyan, restrictions will be applied in Sevan community of Gegharkunik region until June 3 at 23:59. An official from the Armenian Joint Information Center told Armenpress that the decision states:

«1. Apply the following restrictions in Sian community of Gegharkunik region of the Republic of Armenia.

a) Establish a special regime for entering the administrative border of the community and exiting the administrative boundaries, prohibiting the entry and exit of persons and vehicles, except for movement of goods, supplies, food, medicine and fuel for basic necessities;

b) To make an exception for restricting access to the Syan community defined by sub-paragraph “a” of this paragraph, until May 25, 2020, at 13:00, allowing the entry of persons permanently or actually residing in the Sayan community.

c) In order to ensure the implementation of the special regime, to install special checkpoints and checkpoints in the places defined by the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia and the Police of the Republic of Armenia for the purpose of conducting inspections of persons and vehicles allowed in the administrative territory of Syan community.

Establish temporary restrictions on the types of economic activity in the Sևran community in accordance with Table 1. To the Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia Arsen Torosyan, the Head of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan, the Chief of the Police of the Republic of Armenia Arman Sargsyan, the Governor of Gegharkunik Gnel Sanosyan to ensure the implementation of this decision. This decision shall enter into force on May 25, 2020, at 06:00, and shall be valid until June 3, 2020, at 23:59, ”the decision reads.

You can get acquainted with the temporary restrictions on the types of economic activities used in Sևn community by this link