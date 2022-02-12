Armenia: The scale of state terrorism against justice is becoming more and more unimaginable.

David Sargsyan

The scale of state terrorism against justice is becoming more and more unimaginable. In parallel with the current criminal case, the arrest of the judge examining it only to change the measure of restraint is really hard to imagine, even in banana backward countries. As the constitutional guarantor of the independence of judges and courts, the Supreme Judicial Council has long been a dumb tool of persecution and revenge against independent judges.

Suffice it to recall that it is headed by Gagik Jhangiryan, the alleged co-founder of the vicious tradition of falsifying elections in Armenia, who later considered the fact that he owed the actual killing of hundreds of victims in peacetime in the armed forces, and everything will fall into place.

As the de facto head of the judiciary, against the background of that person’s dubious past and disgraceful present, any claim about the rule of law is null and void from the beginning. In a few years, and after the war, with more aggressive consistency, after making the police, the prosecutor’s office and the investigative bodies completely handcuffed and pocketed, Pashinyan had to predictably destroy the last chapters of the independence of the judiciary.

The examples of Gagik Jhangiryan, Davit Tonoyan, Felix Tsolakyan, Atom Janjughazyan, Armen Ghularyan, dozens of other representatives of Pashinyan’s government are themselves the latest refutation of the artificial opposition of “former-present”, “black and white”, “robbers-not corrupt”. the proof. It is still a question: whose mistakes, omissions and crimes have burdened the state more, the three previous governments, taken together, or these four years of catastrophic rule?

Among the politicians who support and support the government are deeply unprincipled people. If Commander Vazgen Sargsyan was the pioneer and ideologue of the Artsakh movement and the liberation of Artsakh, what name should be given to the current behavior of his younger brother Aram Sargsyan? the cement factory he headed. Aren’t Gurgen Arsenyan, a CP deputy who named the second president Robert Kocharyan, reminded of his recent interviews, in which he considered Robert Kocharyan’s return to politics very necessary? What principles for this group of political conformists? And here, Pashinyan, who has made the judicial and law enforcement system completely controllable and has pocketed people-parties, will not shy away from committing crimes against justice.

As our society recently had another opportunity to make sure, Armenia and its people are deeply despised not only in the enemy, but even in the countries that are considered friends. This contempt is double, because the symbol of defeat did not leave in the post-war stage, it is even triple, because that government organized extraordinary elections and won them. Only tolerating this humiliation proves that state thinking is alien to our essence and nature.

