Armenia: The powers of the Prime Minister will increase, From dictator to ruthless dictator

The government has put into circulation a draft amendments to the Law on Defense and the attached laws, which are going to make fundamental changes in the defense sector. In particular, to increase the role of the Prime Minister and the Security Council in the management of the army, to make the position of the Chief of General Staff an ordinary Deputy Minister of Defense.

“Within the framework of the activities of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia as a constitutional body defining the main directions of defense policy, there is a need to expand the authority to approve strategies, plans and programs reserved for the Council, including them in a single defense plan. Separating the powers in the field of mobilization preparation and mobilization, to reserve to the RA Prime Minister the authority to approve the charters of the Ministry of Defense as a state body, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces as a subordinate state body, systemic changes in the structure of the RA Ministry of Defense.as well as to define more clearly and separately the scope of functions of the RA Ministry of Defense and the RA Minister of Defense,

the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, to improve the vertical management system and In order to increase the efficiency of the Armed Forces leadership, to define the position of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, "the draft states.

We will present the details of the project in the near future.