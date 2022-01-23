Armenia the poor Country: The whole government and Edmon Marukyan, The elite wedding

Vahe Makaryan,

The so-called elite wedding of the year took place yesterday: the Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan and his former speaker Armine Muradyan were getting married. The wedding would not have been called elite, and the guests would not have been considered elite if the former history teacher Papikyan had not been the Minister of Defense and the guests had not been government officials.

We have learned some details from the wedding, which was held in the luxurious restaurant complex belonging to Gagik Tsarukyan, in “Pharaoh”. We were told that the wedding with the number of guests was quite luxurious, they said that more than a thousand people took part, including a large number of representatives of different branches of government – deputies, of course, only from the CP, members of the executive, the NA Speaker with his wife and child. The mayor of Yerevan, governors, district heads, representatives of the diplomatic corps and more. The whole government was present. The owner of the restaurant, PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan, was present and came alone.

Nikol Pashinyan also arrived with a bodyguard, his wife, and four children. The cars serving him stopped in front of the entrance, other people were not allowed to park at the entrance. The bodyguards of the Prime Minister and the NA Speaker supervised them in the hall. Counting the huge number of guests, which was due to the position, according to those present, the wedding was generally in accordance with old Armenian traditions and was quite “modest”.

There were no fireworks, no luxuries were allowed in the choice of singers, there were no “exotic singers” from outside, no dance groups. Eric sang a few songs from Armenian pop music, and there were also ethnographic bands, such as the Gata band. It was a luxury, unfortunately, the choice of the host – actor Khoren Levonyan, who, according to information spread on the Internet, was paid $ 15,000.

The guests noticed that there were no so-called “revolutionary” songs, such as “Take a step, raise your hand” and so on. The only revolutionary step was to drink Nikol Pashinyan’s toast, after which a long line of guests gathered at Pashinyan’s table to have a glass with him. By the way, the godfather of the newlyweds was Papikyan’s student friend, currently Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan. Scenes were spread on the Internet as if the godmother was wearing a bridal veil over the bride’s head, but it was not the godmother, because Narek Mkrtchyan is not married, but one of the restaurant staff. The groom, Papikyan, danced quite actively at the wedding, communicated freely with the guests, and took pictures.

Many people did not miss the fact that from the very first minutes of the wedding, footage of the bride and groom appeared on the Internet. As for the gifts, they were mainly in the form of money. So, Papikyan paid for the wedding, something even more.

The surprise of the day was that Edmon Marukyan was also among the wedding guests.