Armenia: The person who broke into Masis municipality committed suicide sitting in the mayor’s chair

As Yerevan. Today has already reported, hours ago the armed man who broke into the building of the Masis Municipality committed suicide in the office of the head of the municipality, sitting in his chair. Let us remind you that the head of the enlarged community of Masis was abroad for three days, on vacation. At the time of the incident,

Edgar Margaryan, one of the participants of the 44-day war,

Mayor Davit Hambardzumyan, who had already returned to Armenia, issued a statement, expressing hope that the law enforcement officers would succeed in neutralizing the armed member of the former council of elders, and the incident would end bloodlessly. However, a few minutes ago, the tense situation had a different end. The First Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia, General Aram Hovhannisyan, together with the police, opened the room of the mayor of Masis, where Edgar Margaryan was attacked and sheltered with grenades for about two hours.

He was found to have committed suicide in the mayor’s chair with a shot in the head. We wrote earlier that 44-year-old Edgar Margaryan, known by the nickname “Losht”, was previously a member of the Masis council of elders from the ruling faction. He was divorced, the father of two minor children. He was one of the participants of the 44-day war, he went to the war front with Masisi’s squad and after his return, according to the residents, his behavior and lifestyle changed completely, they say he fell into a bad environment. Suzy Badoyan