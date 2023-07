Armenia: The lists of all of us have already been compiled and it will be Pashinyan who will hand them over to Aliyev.

In order to correct the situation in Artsakh, first of all, it is necessary to change the negotiating parties, and in order to change the negotiator, it is necessary for a change of power to take place in Armenia and Artsakh. I understand that solving that problem in Artsakh will be a little more difficult at the moment, because for this a number of legislative changes should be initiated there, and in Armenia it should be done as quickly as possible and without delay. Only in this case will there be a breakthrough during the negotiations,” said the commander of the “Sisakan” detachment Ashot Minasyan (“Ashot Yerkat”) in a conversation with “Pastinfo”.

Until the change of power takes place, even if all Armenians stand up and shout that they do not want what is happening now with our two Armenian states, no positive process will take place, the disaster will reach its final and irreversible destruction, I am sure is Ashot Minasyan.

“Aratsakh earned the vote to exercise its right long ago, 32 years ago. However, in the case of the current authorities, no one will undertake the protection of that right on the international platforms, unless we say that the exact opposite process is taking place now. For a long time, we also understood a simple truth: the so-called current authorities will not leave by their own will. It seems that the numerous attempts of the opposition have not registered significant and decisive results. So what is left to do: enter town after town, village after village, knock on doors from house to house, explain who, in fact, this government is, what does it represent, who does it serve and who? Whose interest is, in fact, served within our country? It is necessary to make people aware that this is already the end for all of us, that we cannot tolerate and allow this anymore, that we must shake ourselves up, stand up, dignify the strength of will that remains in us and do our the decisive step in order not to lose our home, our Motherland, what is ours belongs to us with all kinds of rights. And all this should be started today and from the border settlements,” says the commander.

The disaster is these authorities that have come upon us, not the war or its danger, says Ashot Minasyan and adds: “If they speculated that Armenia holds Artsakh, life and situations have shown us and proved that the reality is exactly the opposite. Artsakh was our fortress, our shield, Artsakh kept and protected Mother Armenia. What did these scoundrels do? They led an entire nation to an artificial defeat and made us and the two Armenian states face such a fact. The soldier won. The soldier, in fact, fought and won, but by leading the nation to an artificial defeat, they solved another problem before them: they humiliated the soldier. The overwhelming majority of the military does not realize and does not understand that those who are called this government will continue to humiliate and humiliate everyone by condemning them, so that they will put all the blame for the unprecedented betrayal they have committed on the military. By the way, that process has already started and will go to the end, no one will be spared, no one will be saved, until the platoon and squad commanders will all be humiliated, they should know this well,” says “Sisakan”. the squad commander.

The speaker notes that if Pashinyan and his owners, the Collective West, get the Russian 102nd military base and the Russian peacekeeping unit to leave the region, then we will no longer have Artsakh as such. “The people will be deported from Artsakh. The big question here is how they will be deported… Will they allow our victorious commanders to leave Artsakh, will they allow the patriotic type to survive in general… at best, they will be tried and arrested and not only to the Armenian people living in Artsakh, but also to the Armenians here, to all those who fought, fought and defended the Motherland and created victories. And I have no doubt that the lists of all of us have already been compiled and it will be Pashinyan who will hand them over to Aliyev so that we can be arrested and tried in Azerbaijan,” says the commander of the “Sisakan” squad.

Since the day of coming to power, the policy towards the Armenian-loving type has been the main and primary program of the current authorities, which they are successfully implementing until now, says Ashot Minasyan. “Starting from the devaluation of everything that instills national and patriotism, up to the glorification of non-existent generals and the awarding of combat crosses and hero’s titles, all this was aimed at bringing the country and the people living there to this level of demoralization and degradation. When to take a simple hill in Tavush in 2020. In July, an idiot was given the title of national hero, and 81 people were given the title of “Knight of the Combat Cross of the First Class”, with this all those who were really awarded that high title in the past 30 years, who were really tens of hundreds of hills for liberation.