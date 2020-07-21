Armenia: The enemy #Azerbaijan attacked in the direction of the “Fearless” position and was repulsed with losses

On July 21, at 10:30 pm, the enemy’s special unit launched another attack in the direction of the “Fearless” position. As reported by “Armenpress”, the spokesperson of the RA Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on her “Facebook” page.

“The unit of the Armenian Armed Forces repulsed the enemy’s attack, causing significant losses.

According to preliminary data, the special forces of the enemy, in addition to losses, have trapped servicemen.

“The Armenian side has no losses,” Stepanyan wrote.

On July 12, at around 12:30 pm, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to cross the RA state border in the direction of Tavush in a UAZ car. After the warning of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani servicemen left the UAZ car and returned to their position. At 13:45, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces repeated the attempt to occupy the border position of the Armenian Armed Forces, using artillery fire, but were pressured by the Armenian side, losing and being thrown back. Later, the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling, targeting civilian infrastructure. On the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on the night of July 19-20, as well as on the night of July 20-21, relative calm was maintained.