Armenia: The citizen who entered Masis Municipality was found dead by the police

The citizen who entered Masisi community hall committed suicide. Narek Sargsyan, the police information officer, informed about this today, on August 20, in a conversation with journalists.

He mentioned that the police found the citizen who entered the building with a head injury.

Let’s remind that it was more than a few hours ago that a man armed with explosives entered the municipality of Masis and threatened to blow it up. Eyewitnesses heard that the man fired irregular shots in the building of the community hall. The cleaning lady and the guard of the community hall were in the building at the time of the invasion. So far, no information is known about his demands.

It should be noted that according to the news circulating in the media, the person who broke into the community hall is Edgar Margaryan. He was a member of Masisi Council of Elders from 2016 to 2021.