Armenia Teen girl beaten in Gyumri regains consciousness

The 13-year-old girl who was beaten in Gyumri has regained consciousness, and she is able to pronounce certain words. Gevorg Derdzyan, Spokesperson of the Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center (MC) in Yerevan informed this.

“Despite this, her condition remains severe—the injuries are many,” he added. “The child is under the strict supervision of doctors at Sourb Astvatsamayr MC.

I would like to remind that the mother and her minor daughter were severely beaten on March 5, in Gyumri; the woman has died, and the little girl has been transferred to Sourb Astvatsamayr MC in very severe condition—with numerous bodily injuries.”