Armenia suspends classes over coronavirus

The Armenian government has decided to close all educational institutions, including schools, universities and kindergartens, until at least March 23, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a live broadcast on Facebook.

The decision was adopted at the PM-chaired consultations at the government to discuss further measures to fight the spread of the virus in the country.

The premier said the suspension of classes will be extended if necessary.

He called on citizens not to organize and take part in mass events.

The move comes after Armenia confirmed 5 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 6 in the country.

According to Pashinyan, one of the coronavirus patients, a woman who returned from Italy, concealed from authorities the fact that she developed fever to attend an engagement party of a family member.

The woman was in contact with her hairdresser, a jeweler and other quests of the party, which had led to a crisis situation in which her husband and her cousin have also tested positive for coronavirus.

“In this case, as strange as it may seem, this is a matter of individual efforts and responsibility,” the PM said, again urging people to greet each other without shaking hands or hugging.