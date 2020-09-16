Armenia soldier shot dead by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Junior Sergeant Hovik Tamazyan, a contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Armenia, on Wednesday sustained fatal gunshot and shrapnel wounds at the combat position of a military unit located in the northeastern sector—and as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident, the Armenian Ministry of Defense informed.

“The military and political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the entire accountability for the current situation and the increase in border tension,” it added, in particular.