Vakhtang Siradeghyan,

Aliyev said that Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian nationality live in Karabakh. He did not say the news, it has been known for two years. If we don’t want to accept that reality,

then we should, first, kick Nikol out of office, then declare war on Azerbaijan and impose a defeat treaty on him. What Ilham has been doing to us for two years. But today we cannot do the first, let alone do the second. Nikol also says that Karabakh was given by the former. That he tried to deal with it (in his own words, “fought honestly to reverse it”), but couldn’t. And since the Karabakh issue is closed, he is going to sign a peace treaty. He is not alone in this matter. Almost the same is said in the West. Vice-President of the European Commission, High Commissioner for External Relations, Josep Borrell, for example, On October 4, in Strasbourg, he clearly recorded the fact of bombing and occupying the sovereign territory of Armenia in September. Secondly, in the speech, he considered Artsakh a disputed territory, saying that he did not mean the military operations (presumably the 44-day war of 2020) that took place in the disputed territory.

Pashinyan lies

So, for one of the European bureaucrats who forced Ilham to recognize the independence of Artsakh just 5-6 years ago, the territory of Artsakh is already declared disputable.

Back to our sheep, as the old saying goes. Thus, we see that there is no international circumstance that could prevent the signing of the capitulation agreement. The main points of which were presented on the pages of his family website under the signature “Reliable Source”. By the way, let me say that in fact that “source” is as reliable as his “rumors hanging in the air” were. But it doesn’t matter, the important thing is that that “source” is Nikol’s new-day microphone, and that says it all. Nicole is ready to sign the capitulation agreement. Do you remember that he said something like that 20 days ago, then the people went out on the streets and he announced live that he will not sign anything, especially since there is nothing to sign yet?

This is what Aliyev said in October 2016. He was being forced by the US, Russia and France to accept the independence of NK. He was also complaining of the powerful diaspora Armenian lobby.

Now compare this to the blatant lies Nikol stated at the national assembly yesterday.

Now he already feels confident and says that he will sign the contract with the support of the majority of the parliament and the people. Even the opposition will admit it. But it turns out that he saw the way to go just recently. In fact, by then he was slogging away in the dark. And that, even as peace was steadily beginning to emerge.

What has changed in 20 days, that scared and trying to justify herself on life, Nicole (Allen, also on top) is back in the saddle and is again blaming her exes in order to advance her case. Nothing changed in Armenia, everything remained as before. The unification attempt of the previous presidents also failed. The result is that Nikol is no longer afraid of those who could lead the crowd that came out to the streets and through them overthrow his government. This means that Nikol will confidently follow the “newly discovered” path and sign the capitulation agreement. And the people will answer it with silence. And, according to him, by a slip of the tongue or by the presence of some deep part (or, anyway, by the principle of the Overton window) does he leave room for “Armenia to be recognized as a part of Azerbaijan?”

