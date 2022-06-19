Armenia serviceman, 19, killed by Azerbaijan shooting was a one-year soldier

Hrach Piliposyan, 19, the conscript who was killed by the Azerbaijani shooting Saturday, was from Byurakan village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, and he was serving in the army for one year.

A Byurakan secondary school teacher who had taught Hrach informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Piliposyan was the eldest son of his family and has two younger brothers.

Earlier, we reported that a conscript was killed Saturday by an Azerbaijani shooting in the direction of Vardenis town in Gegharkunik Province.