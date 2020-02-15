fbpx

Armenia sees increase in cases of acute intestinal infections, salmonellosis in two years

Cases of both acute intestinal infections and Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) increased in Armenia in 2016-2018, according to a study carried out by Doctor of Nutrition David Pipoyan, the head of the Food Chain Risk Assessment Center of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences.

“Cases of intestinal infections have grown to 11,123 from 9,092, while salmonellosis cases have increased to 537 from 361. In January-December 2019, we already recorded 793 cases of salmonellosis,” Pipoyan said in a Facebook post.

“The negative dynamics are obvious. Food safety and public health are closely and inextricably linked. The risk-based decision making also contributes to shedding light on the country’s priority issues,” he wrote. 

