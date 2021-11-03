Armenia Security Council secretary should be held accountable for his statements, says ombudsman

Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, has exceeded his powers. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Tatoyan, told this to a press conference Wednesday, responding, in particular, to Grigoryan’s remark that the ombudsman’s statements are political nature, and that in a few months they will nominate their candidate for the post of Human Rights Defender.

“In general, who gave him the right to discuss the issue of changing the Human Rights Defender? This is an obvious encroachment on the independent institution of the Human Rights Defender—and by a high-ranking official of the executive power. I have officially applied to the Corruption Prevention Commission. That person should be held accountable for his statements in order to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted work of the ombudsman of Armenia in the future as well,” Tatoyan said.

According to Arman Tatoyan, there are two main theories in the statements of the secretary of the Security Council: he questions the impartiality of the Human Rights Defender, and makes political statements.

“It is generally ridiculous because 1-2 days before that, when the Venice Commission adopts the strongest report on the RA Ombudsman, it says that the RA Ombudsman is a key player in the development of human rights, democracy in the country,” said the ombudsman.

Tatoyan added that in 2018 when Armen Grigoryan was detained, he had visited him, and written a letter to the Prosecutor General’s Office, demanding an investigation into the violations of his rights.

He mentioned that all this shows one thing: nothing has changed, both before the 2018 change in power and now, in terms of the attitude towards the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.

“Border issues should not be viewed in isolation from human rights. It should not be taken under the military-political ‘roof.’ This is how we make our country a victim of geopolitical games. Isn’t it clear that this is the most super beneficial approach for Azerbaijan to cut off from human rights and take everything to the military-political field,” Tatoyan said.

“I have submitted so many reports, emphasizing in particular that the Azerbaijanis have come, entered, are making denials from the side, giving a separate political instruction to the local self-government bodies to say that such a thing did not happen. We need it to ensure compensation, to protect the rights of our citizens at international organizations, right? (…). It is easy to say everything—‘political, political’ and forget all the issues,” said Arman Tatoyan.

The ombudsman stressed that he will continue his exclusive human rights work as the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.