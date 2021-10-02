fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenia Security Council chief: Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting may take place in possible near future

by Leave a Comment

We have previously stated that we are ready to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the highest level and discuss issues. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, said this Friday on Public Television—and referring to Aliyev’s statement on his readiness to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“Our [i.e., Armenia’s] readiness has been there before that, too. If there really will be a willing on the part of Aliyev, we hope that discussions will take place within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, and the meeting may take place in the possible near future,” Grigoryan added.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.