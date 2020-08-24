fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenia, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation sign deal on modernization of SU-25s

by Leave a Comment

The Armenian Ministry of Defense and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation signed a contract on the modernization and renovation of SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Air Force.

The Defense Ministry said the deal was inked at the Army 2020 International Military-Technical Conference between Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Makar Ghambaryan and United Aircraft Corporation Deputy Director Ilya Tarasenko.

United Aircraft Corporation will assume the modernization and lifecycle maintenance of the mentioned planes, as well as aircraft issued earlier.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.