Armenia ruling party MP explains how citizens will vote during upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Maria Karapetyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“Dear citizens, during the elections, you will vote for only one political party, not one of the candidates included in the list of the particular political party. You will simply take the ballot indicating the name of your preferred political party and place it in an envelope. However, this doesn’t mean you won’t know who is included in the political party’s list since the lists will be promulgated in advance. This electoral system is referred to as simple proportional.”

Today the National Assembly of Armenia adopted, in the first and second readings, the bill on making amendments and supplements to the “Electoral Code of the Republic of Armenia” Constitutional Law, which proposes to do away with the rating electoral system and introduced the proportional electoral system with closed lists.