Armenia ranks 20th in world in number of people infected with COVID-19 per 1 million inhabitants

Armenia already ranks 20th in the world in the number of people infected with the coronavirus per one million inhabitants. On June 5, the country was ranked 22nd in the world in this regard, whereas on June 3—28th.

According to worldometers.info/coronavirus/, there are 4,431 cases of this infection per one million residents in Armenia, and the absolute number of infected people, according to the latest data (Sunday), is 13,130 people.

With this indicator, Qatar, San Marino, and the Vatican are the top three countries in the world with 24,500, 20,043 and 14,981 cases, respectively, per million inhabitants. However, it should be noted that the population of San Marino and the Vatican is very small, and the number of COVID-19 cases there is also small; only 680 and 12, correspondingly. There are currently no active cases in the Vatican, and 12 patients have recovered.

The United States remains the world’s “leader” in terms of the absolute number of infections (2,007,449) and the 12th largest in the world in terms of the number of cases per one million residents.

Sweden where, as in most countries, strict quarantine has not been introduced, is in the 19th place. It has 4,431 cases per one million inhabitants, as in Armenia. True, the death toll is several times higher than in Armenia. In Sweden, 4,659 people have already died from COVID-19, which is 462 deaths per one million people. The death toll in Armenia, on the other hand, is 200, which is 68 per one million residents.

To note, according to the latest indicator, Armenia is currently ranked 37th in the world. San Marino tops this list with 1,238 deaths per million people.