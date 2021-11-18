Armenia Prosecutor General’s Office to examine news about 6 Azeri servicemen captured and then secretly returned

The publications about the Armed Forces of Armenia capturing 6 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and then secretly returning them have been identified within the scope of monitoring of the mass media conducted by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia. This is what Advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“The publications have been sent to the relevant body implementing proceedings to verify and examine within the scope of the criminal case instituted by the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the garrison in Yeghegnadzor with regard to the case of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan trespassing the state border of Armenia and violating the territorial integrity of Armenia on November 14,” Abrahamyan stated.

News is being circulated in the presses and on social networks according to which on November 14 the Armenian side captured 6 Azerbaijani servicemen after clashes that took place following the provocation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border and then secretly returned the Azerbaijani servicemen.