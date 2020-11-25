Armenia Prosecutor General’s Office: Azerbaijan soldiers cut off Armenian POW’s head, placed it on animal’s belly

During the investigation of the criminal case into the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan unleashing an aggressive war against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, evidence was obtained of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ gross violations of a number of norms of international humanitarian law, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.

In one such case, Azerbaijani servicemen cut off the head of an Armenian POW and placed it on the belly of an animal.

The data on all these cases are being checked, and legal actions have been taken in connection with them.

Evaluation of the evidence already obtained shows that the persons ion charge of the Azerbaijani armed forces of have committed most severe crimes—deliberate and intentional violations of well-known rules of international humanitarian law.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia is taking measures to submit to its associate international prosecutorial bodies the facts of the brutal acts committed against the Armenian POWs and civilians in Azerbaijan.