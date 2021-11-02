Armenia President attending Glasgow conference, speaks with Biden, Macron, some other world leaders

The speeches by the presidents and heads of governments of the participating countries will continue Tuesday, the second day of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) being held in Glasgow, UK, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the press office of the President of Armenia

Also, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is scheduled to deliver an address today.

Earlier, the President spoke—on the margins of COP26—with the leaders of several countries, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as well as with European Council President Charles Michel.