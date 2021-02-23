Armenia premier leaves 3rd building of government, with security protection equal to Kim Jong-un

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left the third building of the government, while the protestors were addressing him and chanting, “Traitor, land-giver.”

The reporters at the scene asked Pashinyan to approach and answer their questions, but he did not answer them.

Once the PM left the area, the police resumed apprehending the demonstrators.

To note, 57 citizens have already been apprehended as of 1pm.

As reported earlier, a large number of police forces have been concentrated in front of the government buildings since Tuesday morning, as the opposition had announced Monday that they would hold a protest outside the third building of the government because PM Nikol Pashinyan was to come to that building.