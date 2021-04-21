Armenia premier is greeted with cursing, you’r trator you’re Turk in Meghri town got in his official car and left. VIDEO

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was greeted with cursing and whistles in Meghri town of Syunik Province.

When Pashinyan left a building, the crowd that had assembled there started whistling and making hostile remarks at him

Nikol Pashinyan quickly got in his official car and left.

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that the PM had left for Syunik Province in top secrecy.

And last night, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that Pashinyan visited Shurnukh village at night.

There are press reports that the PM was received by the local residents indignantly and coldly.

To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday.

Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan’s resignation.