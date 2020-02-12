Armenia premier confirms composition of Constitutional Reform Professional Commission

By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the individual composition and working order of the Constitutional Reform Professional Commission of Armenia have been approved. The official website of the government has published information in this regard. The commission has 16 members.

The decision specifically states that within a three-month period following the start of its activities, this commission shall draft a concept for constitutional reform, ensure its public debate, and submit it to the Prime Minister’s staff.

In addition, this commission shall develop and submit to the Prime Minister’s staff the draft constitutional amendments by September 1.