Armenia political scientist: Territories handed over from Syunik Province

As can be seen from the maps of the [former] USSR General Staff and the Google company maps made mainly based on it, Sev Lake, located at the intersection of Syunik Province of Armenia and Kashatagh region of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], is mostly (almost entirely) located in the territory of Syunik. Political scientist Edgar Elbakyan wrote about this on Facebook.

“Consequently, as a result of the de facto illegal ‘demarcation’ carried out between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the end of last year on the ridiculous ‘GPS’ principle, it should not have been occupied by the enemy [Azerbaijan].

“From this video (dated April 30, 2021) published by the Azerbaijanis, it is seen that the Azerbaijanis have completely occupied the territory, penetrating the territory of Syunik Province as well,” Elbakyan added in particular.