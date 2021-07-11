Armenia political scientist: Azerbaijanis push forward ‘Zangezur Corridor’ in international arena

The fight for geographical names is a big policy and a basis for territorial claims. Armenian political scientist Stepan Danielyan wrote this on Facebook.



“Azerbaijanis push forward the name ‘Zangezur Corridor’ in the international arena, which is already entering in international documents, and it is no coincidence that they already have a new region: ‘Eastern Zangezur.’ It is clear that by doing so, they are creating a legal basis for the territorial claim.

And what is the most interesting [thing] that the Armenian press and the CC [i.e., the ruling Civil Contract Party] officials are already using that name. If Armenia signs under any document with such a name instead of the name Syunik [Province], one can sincerely ask how much money they received from [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev for that,” he wrote.