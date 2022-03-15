Armenia political scientist: Azerbaijan is occupying the Kapan-Meghri road

Continuing its advance through the “internationally recognized territory” of Armenia,

Azerbaijan has deepened another 2 km, capturing the village of Hand, the cemetery of the village of Nerkin Hand, depriving the village of drinking water, and has ended up just 1 km from the village. Political scientist Edgar Elbakyan of Armenia wrote about this on Facebook. He added as follows, in particular:

“The objective is apparent: to take advantage of the political advantage—that is, of the existence of their lackey authorities in Armenia and, accordingly, of the zero resistance—, advancing along with the Tsav River flow and cutting the Srashan-Tsav; that is to say, the Kapan-Shikahogh-Shvanidzor-Meghri road.”