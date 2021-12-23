Armenia political drama: Sos Hakobyan. If CP is the evil of the political field, then LHP is a little monster absorbing the scars of that evil body

“Homeland” party spokesman Sos Hakobyan wrote on his Facebook page. If the CP is the evil of the Armenian political field, then the LHP is a small monster that absorbs the slag of that evil body. I understand CP in human terms. These are hard times, leech treatment can be really helpful.

“Yesterday in the whirlpool of the media ocean, when the city was discussing the impressive speech of the former mayor who introduced the destructive culture of black and whites, a grain of light from a political party remembered Arthur Vanetsyan’s call to” stop “from the political floor.

In post-war and semi-collapsed Armenia, in partially (temporarily) lost Artsakh, it is difficult to say at which point a person who considers himself a politician disagrees with a well-known call.

I’m sure he did not even remember the content of the call during the “servant speech.”

The problem is elsewhere, Edmon Marukyan was hired on H1 as a moderate’s statutory critic of the CP, and quite recently they refused to send the so-called amendments that destroy the Constitution to the Constitutional Court (the signatures of LHK deputies decreased if you remember), and coffee with the damned ( He came out and said that everything was OK with the Karabakh talks, and then there was a war.

The opposition without principles and principles has no place in Armenia. people instinctively get rid of them. It’s a pity because the beginning was really classic…

And Arthur Vanetsyan is the leader of the opposition faction, even if he is a citizen who is not burdened with state powers tomorrow, he will be able to see clearly in the eyes of both his relatives and unknown citizens. Something you are unlikely to be interested in.

And you, dear LHK Council of Elders, probably participating in the upcoming elections of the mayor of Yerevan in the top three of the LHP, will get 1-3% of votes, excluding him from representation in the local government body of Yerevan, because as I said above, people instinctively get rid of people like you.

PS They say that some council of elders wanted him to be mentioned in this post as well, but I will not give him that pleasure. My advice is one. “Try to remain anonymous, you will need it as soon as the air.”