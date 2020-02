YEREVAN. – Former President of the Football Federation of Armenia and ex MP Ruben Hayrapetyan has been apprehended on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed this by the police press service.

We had earlier reported that Hayrapetyan’s lawyer Amram Makinyan wrote on Facebook that masked officers from criminal police had apprehended Ruben Hayrapetyan without proper justification.