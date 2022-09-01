Armenia Police on Vedi town incident involving Turkey citizens: There are concerns of course

There was an incident in Vedi, with the participation of a group of people, the clarifications are currently being carried out,

we are finding out who they are, we are carrying out identification, about the results of which we will definitely inform. Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan stated this at the press briefing after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia—and referring to the incident involving Turkish citizens in Vedi town of Armenia.

“The police were informed that there is an incident, there is a fight, an argument between a group of people, to which the police have responded,” Fidanyan said.

“We will find out and present all the circumstances. The incident happened hours ago,” he said.

And asked whether there is fear that this argument will continue between the same people, Fidanyan responded: “There are concerns, of course, but more comprehensive measures should be taken. That is, if we are concerned, should these people be constantly kept under arrest? If there are no grounds, they should be released immediately.”

Earlier, the media reported that there was an incident involving Turks in Vedi at night, as these Turks had cursed at Armenians at the Vedi station.

And the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported that the participants in this incident are Turkish citizens who are spouses.