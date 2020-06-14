Armenia police apprehend one of protesting PAP MPs

The Prosperous Armenia Party members were forcibly taken out of the downtown Yerevan street …

YEREVAN. – The police forcibly removed several opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) MPs from Khanjyan Street in downtown Yerevan, and their sit-in was stopped.

They were staging a sit-in in support of PAP leader, MP, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan.

Among these MPs were Iveta Tonoyan, Naira Zohrabyan, Karine Poghosyan, Arman Abovyan, Gevorg Petrosyan.

Deputies Poghosyan and Abovyan were injured as a result of the use of force, and according to them, the police have apprehended PAP lawmaker Janibek Hayrapetyan.

The deputies are indignant at how the police can throw the protesting MPs on the ground and drag them off the street.