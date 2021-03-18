Armenia PM’s Office: Onik Gasparyan is relieved of post of Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

The Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has issued a clarification in connection with the Administrative Court decision on securing the lawsuit accepted in an administrative case, and which concerns the dismissal of the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan.

“On the basis of the constitutional norm, on the basis of the decree of the President of the Republic, which entered into force by virtue of law, Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, was relieved of his post on 10.03.2021, which the RA Prime Minister recorded by a statement issued on the same day.

Pursuant to Section 2 of Article 139 of the RA Constitution, the respective act—in this case, the decree of the RA President—is in force by virtue of law.

The Constitution has not envisaged the possibility of reversing the act that came into force by virtue of the mentioned constitutional norm.

Therefore, Onik Gasparyan has been relieved of the post of Chief of General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, and (…) the process of appointing a new Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces continues,” the aforesaid clarification reads in part.

