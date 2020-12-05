Armenia PM’s government residence is surrounded by police

The government residence of Nikol Pashinyan is surrounded by a large number of policemen even before the procession of the opposition movement.

Police cars were also observed at Freedom Square, where a large rally was held before the start of the march demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

The rally and procession took place today without incident. During the rally, the tasks of the interim government were presented by the candidate for the post of Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan. And already at the government mansion, the movement presented its demand, according to which, if Nikol Pashinyan does not resign by noon on December 8, large acts of disobedience will begin throughout Armenia.