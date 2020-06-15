Armenia PM: We need new Constitution

YEREVAN. – The citizen of the Republic of Armenia must consider the Constitution as his own. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Monday’s meeting of the Professional Commission on Constitutional Reforms.

“The commission has been operating for quite a long time already. And I must honestly say that I’m one of those people who don’t think that a country’s constitution needs to be amended often. But I must also say that especially in this period I have come to the conclusion that we not only need to make constitutional amendments, but we need to adopt a de jure new Constitution,” Pashinyan added, in particular.