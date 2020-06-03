Armenia PM to people: What I saw with your help is just a catastrophe

YEREVAN. – Following all this, realizing the scale, I come to the conclusion that there is no power structure or administrative system in the world that can solve an issue of this scale, but from that. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday stated this in another Facebook livestream, referring to the problem of crowding of people in the country under the current scale of the spread of the coronavirus.

“What I saw with your help is just a catastrophe; I have no other word. (…) There is no power structure in the world that can deal with an issue of this scale and solve it. For that, our police should be 4-5 times bigger; and it is a question whether or not it is enough. (…). There can be no such power structure. Even if everyone works like clockwork, they can’t regulate this problem,” Pashinyan said.

“The issue is not in the person in charge. I’m the person in charge, but does that change anything? Is it easier for that dying person as to who is accountable before his relatives?” the Prime Minister added.