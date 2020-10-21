Armenia PM: There is no diplomatic solution to Karabakh issue, at least not in this stage

In essence, we Armenians need to realize that there won’t be a diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue for a long time, at least in this stage and starting from this stage. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during a live broadcast on his Facebook page today.

According to him, we must forget about the hopes for, proposals and thoughts about finding a diplomatic solution, especially in this situation. “Armenia has stated several times that it is willing to resolve the issue through mutual concessions. Mutual concessions mean something can be reduced from the bar you have set in order to achieve a solution, under the condition that the other side lowers something from the bar set on the maximum level. However, practice has shown that this is the reality and that whatever is acceptable for the Armenian side within this logic is no longer acceptable for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan no longer agrees to what Armenia will agree to. This show that, in general, there is no point in talking about any diplomatic solution, at least not in this stage,” Pashinyan emphasized.