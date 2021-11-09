Armenia PM spokesperson resigns

Dear friends, according to my petition, I have been dismissed from the post of the prime minister’s press secretary. Mane Gevorgyan, the Armenian premier’s now-former spokesperson, wrote this on Facebook.

“I thank the prime minister, the staff of the government for the joint work. The process of fulfilling the duties of the prime minister’s press secretary was full of difficulties for Armenia. Despite everything, I have tried to stay true to the values that were placed on the basis of the 2018 revolution.

I apologize to all those whose hopes I have not lived up to in this position. I also thank the journalists for the productive cooperation,” Gevorgyan added.