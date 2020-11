Armenia PM took to his Facebook to declare that he signed a statement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war in Artsakh.

“I have made a difficult, very difficult decision for myself and for all of us,” he started. “I have signed a statement with the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents on ending the Karabakh war at 01:00.

The text of the statement – that has already been published – is unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people.”