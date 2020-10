First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Tiran Khachatryan, and Commander of the 5th Army Corps, Major General Andranik Piloyan, have crowned their name with glory on the battlefield, especially in the last hours, and they will be worthy of the title of National Hero. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday wrote about this on Facebook.

“They continue their heroic fight for the homeland. Glory to the Armenian army!” he added.