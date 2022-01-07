Armenia Pashinyan Police: 9 people apprehended in Parakar village

As a result of today’s incident in Parakar village, nine people have been apprehended on suspicion of committing hooliganism. Zarzand Gabrielyan, head of the public relations and information department of Armenia’s police, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this Friday.

He added that materials are being prepared on this incident.

Friday morning, the supporters of Volodya Grigoryan, the candidate from the Country to Live party, broke into the building of the Parakar village hall, and a clash ensued between them and the police.

As a result of the local elections in Parakar on December 5, the Country to Live party won ten seats in the village council, the “Davit Minasyan” bloc of parties—nine, and Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party—two.

First, Volodya Grigoryan, the candidate from the Country to Live party, was nominated for the post of village mayor, and was elected by ten votes. According to the Country to Live party, the law allows to elect by 40 percent the only candidate nominated for community leader.

After that, the Parakar village council members supporting Davit Minasyan’s candidacy came to the council, and they elected him village mayor, with 11 votes—which is more than 50 percent.

On December 23, supporters of the Country to Live party had gathered at the courtyard of the Parakar House of Culture, where the inauguration of their candidate for village mayor was to take place. But the police had not permitted them to enter the building, and therefore this inauguration had taken place outside.

But on the same day, the “Davit Minasyan” bloc of parties had filed a lawsuit demanding that the election results be declared invalid. And the Administrative Court ruled to declare invalid the results of the elections for the mayor of Parakar village.

The newly elected council of elders of Parakar village was to convene its first session Wednesday, and the election of the new head of this rural community was on the agenda. The session, however, did not take place because the “Country to Live” Faction was not in attendance.