Armenia: Pashinyan Dictatorship Banning Armenian People living or Entering Country Armen Ashotyan Banned to live the country

Armen Ashotyan

Armen Ashotyan: I was leaving for Lisbon to participate in @EPP PA as its member. A travel ban on me is totally politically motivated and is one of the many signs of democratic backsliding in 🇦🇲. @andreykovatchev @davidmcallister @ThanasisBakolas @weimers @MarinaKaljurand @EPPGroup

RPA Deputy Chairman @Ashotyan was banned from leaving the country at Zvartnots International Airport, justifying this by the fact that he is a defendant in a criminal case. Currently, Armen Ashotyan does not have the status of an accused in any case.