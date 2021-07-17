Armenia: Pashinyan authorities carrying out ‘psychological terror attack’ on opposition, says human rights activist

The Armenian authorities are carrying out a “psychological terror attack” on the opposition, human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan said on Saturday.

Speaking at the conference “Political and Legal Challenges Facing Armenia”, she stated Nikol Pashinyan now fulfills his election campaign promises by “cracking down on” the opposition figures who refuse to obey the orders of the authorities.

“I believe there is a misconception among the people that this regime and its ‘führer’ will listen to what we talk about and what assessments we make at some extent. Another expectation is that the international community may respond after seeing all this,” she said.

According to the activist, this is only the start of human rights violations in the country.

“We have called it repression, but it is factually a demonstration of brute force. The gross human rights violations pursue a single goal: we are dealing with a psychological terrorism carried out by the state,” Alaverdyan said.

She stated such actions of the authorities have far-reaching goals, particularly to make the entire society, which has recorded modest progress in freedom of speech and efforts to end political persecution for 33 years, completely obedient.